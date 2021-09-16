By Steve Robertson
A love for postcards that began when she was a young girl has resulted in yet another book by Conway resident Susan Hoffer McMillan.
“My family used to go on long trips as a kid in a travel trailer,” explained Mrs. McMillan. “I had a little bit of allowance money that I could use to buy postcards and those were nice ways to remember the trips.”
The passion for vintage postcards and old photographs has never waned and today Mrs. McMillan has thousands of them neatly organized by location. They have been used in six historical books over the past two decades.
Mrs. McMillan’s newest book focuses on North Myrtle Beach, a resort town that became her playground when she was a young girl.
“This book kind of pulled together all of those memories I experienced as a child,” Mrs. McMillan said. “To go back and revisit it for other people makes it all fresh again. Doing this book brought back a lot of happy memories.”
Published by Arcadia Publishing, Images of America North Myrtle Beach contains more than 100 photographs of North Myrtle Beach and the historic communities of Cherry Grove, Ocean Drive, Crescent Beach and Windy Hill Beach. Each photo is described with captions carefully researched by Mrs. McMillan. The photos come from her personal collection and many have not been shared publicly previously.
“I would think that anyone familiar with North Myrtle Beach would be interested in reading this book. It is a nostalgic trip that will bring back many good memories they may have experienced.”
Although Mrs. McMillan was born and raised in Camden, her father and mother owned the Anchorage Apartments in Ocean Drive before Hurricane Hazel destroyed it in 1954. The Hoffers used money from the insurance settlement to build one of the first oceanfront houses near the pier at Cherry Grove after the hurricane.
Mrs. McMillan said the house was rented during the summer months, but she and her family spent many enjoyable days in the spring and summer at Cherry Grove.
(She was near the Cherry Grove pier when a world-record Tiger Shark was caught and she can be seen in an iconic photo of the shark and with the man who caught it.)
Images of America North Myrtle Beach is available online and also at Books-a-Million in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. McMillan said she has always had a passion for writing. She worked on her high school and college newspapers before taking a job with the Sun News shortly after graduating. She taught English at Conway High School before marrying Marshall McMillan of Conway.
She was active in many civic organizations and became well known in the area.
When Arcadia Publishing was searching for a writer for a book it wanted to publish about Myrtle Beach, members of the Horry County Historical Society recommended her.
“I didn’t know what I was signing up for,” Mrs. McMillan laughed.
The publisher gave McMillan a month to write the book and, with the help of a supportive husband, she met the deadline. However, she insisted on including Conway photos in the book.
“It was Conway people who built Myrtle Beach and the two cities are interlocked,” she said.
The book was a huge success selling out faster than any other publication produced by Arcadia Publishing.
She was asked to put together more books.
Mrs. McMillan’s other books are Images of America Conway, Images of America Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, and Images of America McClellanville and the St. James Santee Parish. She also contributed to Sandy Island…forever.
Mrs. McMillan said she has added many postcards to her collection by shopping on Ebay.
As she was writing the book on North Myrtle Beach, the family of the late C.B. Berry gave her a cherished gift. Berry was a well-known historian of Little River and North Myrtle Beach and author of Berry’s Bluebook. When he died the family asked Mrs. McMillan if she would like his library of historical documents.
“I got in my car and loaded up,” she said.
Mrs. McMillan dedicated her book about North Myrtle Beach to Berry.
The author has plans to write another book about Arcadia Plantation and Murrells Inlet in 2022.
Meanwhile, she continues to comb Ebay and local sources for more history of the coast.
“Preserving history is important because time marches on. The people who can tell you these things are dying. If it’s not written down, then it’s lost,” she said.
