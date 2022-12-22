The passenger of a vehicle was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Horry County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Authorities say the collision happened at 5:46 p.m. at intersection of S.C. 917 and Highway 19.
A 2015 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on 917 and a 2007 Honda sedan was traveling north, attempting to make a left turn onto Hwy 19 when the vehicles collided, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with SCHP. A passenger in the SUV died in the crash, Pye said, adding the driver of the SUV and one passenger were not injured, Pye said. A fourth passenger was transported to the hospital.
The driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital, Pye said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the passenger.
SCHP continues to investigate.
