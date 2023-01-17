A passenger was killed in an early morning crash along U.S. 501 in the Conway area on Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:20 a.m. on U.S. 501 near West Perry Road, just south of Conway, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with SCHP.
A 2017 GMC Sierra was on U.S. 501 facing south when a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado struck the GMC in the rear, Tidwell said. The passenger in the Chevrolet died and the driver was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center with injuries, Tidwell said.
The driver of the GMC was not injured, he added.
The name of the passenger has not been released by the Horry County Coroner's Office at this time.
Check back for updates.
