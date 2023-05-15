One person died in a three-vehicle crash just north of Aynor on Monday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. about one mile north of Aynor near Pee Dee Road.
A Chevrolet Equinox traveling east was attempting to cross U.S. 501 when it struck a Dodge Ram and then a Dodge Journey, said Master Trooper Gary Miller with SCHP. A passenger in the Dodge Ram died. The Ram's driver and another passenger were transported to the hospital, Miller said.
Two occupants of the Chevrolet Equinox were also injured and transported to the hospital.
Samantha Peeler, 23, from Gaffney, South Carolina, died on scene of injuries, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
SCHP is investigating.
