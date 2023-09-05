The former home of the Dixie Jubilee will once again be home to performing arts starting next year.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre, located at 701 Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, which was most recently home to Valorous Church. The opening of the theater is a proud achievement for Greg Rowles, who has been a musical performer for almost 45 years.
“It started as a prayer three years ago walking around Market Common,” Rowles said. “Brandee, my bride, asked me, ‘If there’s one thing that you’re still wanting to do, what would it be?’ I said ‘I’d like my own theater.’ So we stopped, prayed and let it go.”
Then, last September, Brad Alexander was talking with Brandee after he and his wife saw Rowles perform, and the talks of opening a namesake theatre began. Two days later, Alexander, an architect and developer, had drawings for the concept ready.
“Now, a year later, this is when things get real,” Rowles said. “Sledgehammers are out, seats already torn out of the theater, carpet is up and we’re all systems go. We’re all in.”
The building has a history of being a performing arts venue. Built in 1989, the theater was opened by Calvin Gilmore, founder of the Carolina Opry.
“It’s pretty incredible and we talk about the word legacy. This started really as Calvin’s legacy in this town, which is huge,” Rowles said. “This is where I was first offered a job by him in 1991 playing pedal steel guitar playing in the band. I had accepted a job at Opryland two weeks prior and moved to Nashville. Otherwise, I would have been here a long time ago.”
Renovations are underway to change the sanctuary back into a theater with 800 seats. On Friday morning, workers removed part of the church’s stage, revealing the original wood stage of the Dixie Jubilee theater.
Architect and majority owner Brad Alexander said they plan to utilize that stage with minor changes to pay homage to the history of the venue. Alexander also said they will install a “starry night” ceiling in the foyer of the building and that the shows will be interactive via app, allowing guests the options to vote and give feedback during the performance.
“We’re sort of going back to the bones of what was the original Dixie Jubilee, just with a number of upgrades,” Alexander said. “The sound, lighting and video aspects as well as nicer seats. We’re going to have less seats because we’re going with nicer, wider, more spaced out seating. Everything we’re doing we’re trying to do top notch.”
Rowles said there will be a house band headlined by him playing at the venue six nights a week and that performances will be wide ranging ensuring a unique show every night.
North Myrtle Beach mayor Marilyn Hatley said she is happy to see a performing arts venue coming to Main Street and that she’s glad performances won’t be seasonal, but year round.
“Having more performing arts venues in the city of North Myrtle Beach has been a dream of mine. That’s one thing that I felt that we could improve on,” Hatley said. “So with Greg and Brad’s vision, it’s going to just enhance Main Street.”
Rowles is a longtime country music performer and was inducted into the South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame in 2020. He performed at Alabama Theater for 22 seasons, the longest performing cast member at that venue. He was also Master of Ceremonies and known as the "goodwill ambassador" of Alabama Theater.
Rowles said the Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre will be “the only live show in town. There are no tracks, everybody’s playing their instruments, everybody’s singing.”
The theater is expected to open in late March or April and tickets will be available starting in November.
“Part of it is my legacy,” Rowles said. “I hope someday somebody says that Greg’s legacy is his attitude in life, and he played music for a living. Your legacy is not what you do, but it’s who you are.”
