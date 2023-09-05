Randy Mullins is a lawyer by trade. He’s a Parrothead by heart.
And like millions of other Parrotheads, devoted followers of singer Jimmy Buffett, he was saddened to wake up to the news Saturday morning to the death of the popular entertainer.
Buffett, known for his trop rock music and laid-back attitudes, died at the age of 76 with cancer.
Mullins said he spent all of the Labor Day weekend listening to Buffett songs and trying to reason with the news.
“It’s been tough. I finally had to get off social media because of all the tributes coming in,” he said.
Mullins said it was going to be hard getting used to not having Jimmy Buffett to go see or have new music to listen to.
“He’s influenced four decades of my life,” he said. “Everything from the clothes I wear, the tequila I drink, the tags on my car…even the fact that I bought timeshares in Key West because that’s where Jimmy was from.”
Mullins said it was ironic that at the last Buffett concert he attended in Raleigh, he and his friends had commented that you never know when it would be the last one.
“Jimmy was more than a singer,” Mullins said. “He provided a fun escape from life’s situations.”
Buffett’s first hit which started his rise to fame was “Come Monday.” But it was his megahit “Margaritaville” that rocketed him to stardom and to become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country. The Margaritaville brand was soon attached to restaurants, resorts and even his own brand of tequila.
He also wrote several best-selling novels to go along with his music.
When word spread of his death, many followers headed to the Margaritaville restaurant at Broadway at the Beach to find some kind of solace.
Sean and Melissa Ulik from Sunset Beach came to Margaritaville as a pilgrimage to Buffett.
When asked about Buffett’s passing, Sean, with tears welling up in his eyes, said simply, “It hurts.”
He said he had lots of memories with friends and family that involved Buffett.
“His writing and music brought us all together,” Ulik said. “He was the Hemingway of our time.”
Ulik’s appreciation of Buffett’s music goes deeper than for most fans.
“We had a friend who committed suicide,” he said quietly. “Jimmy’s music got us through that tough time.”
Chris and Anna Dauer vacationing from Michigan were looking for a special Jimmy Buffett t-shirt that would help them get over his death.
They said this past weekend had been a very sad time for them both.
“He was born close to my mom and dad in Mississippi,” Chris Dauer said. “His music will live on forever.”
Shannon and Rhonda Love from Virginia were taking pictures outside of the restaurant. The couple said they saw their first concert in 2009 and were Parrotheads from then on.
Rhonda said she became so enamored over Buffett that she made special outfits and hats for her and Shannon to wear at his concerts.
“We’re so brokenhearted over his death,” Rhonda said. “We were crushed when we heard the news.”
Shannon added that Buffett “was so full of life. He made everybody feel better about themselves.”
Myrtle Beach has had a connection with Buffett since early in his career. Many long-time residents remember seeing him at the Electric Circus, a small venue on Ocean Boulevard.
Just as the supergroup Alabama was about to make it big, they were scheduled to open for Buffett at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Alabama was still the house band at the Bowery and thought it was a pretty big deal to be opening for Buffett.
Lead singer Randy Owens said the unthinkable happened just before the concert started. Buffett said he wanted to open for them since most of the crowd were their fans as well.
A lot of Buffett fans didn’t get tickets to that first show, so Buffett and his harmonica player Greg “Fingers” Taylor returned to the convention center the next night for another show where the two of them sat in huge chairs on stage and took requests for over two hours.
Mullins said since Saturday morning, in addition to listening to hundreds of Buffett songs, he also listened to other Trop Rock artists since Buffett was the one who started that genre of music.
“I keep going back to a line from singer Mike Nash to get me through this,” he said. “The line is ‘Our days are numbered and we don’t know what number we’re on.’ That pretty much sums all this up.”
