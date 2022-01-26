Stayce Herriott doesn’t see an upside for her daughter.

Should Horry County Schools officials follow through on a proposal to dissolve the K-12 virtual program, Herriott said her daughter would regress from the strides she has made during virtual learning.

“Horry County has a ‘No Child Left Behind’ policy, but my child will be left behind if she is forced back into a program where she is not comfortable speaking to her teachers in class and the curriculum is directed towards mass education,” Herriott said.

On Monday, the curriculum committee of HCS announced that the district may close the HCS K-12 Virtual program, which began in the fall of 2020 after COVID-19 forced the district to offer virtual instruction beyond the part-time Flex program.

HCS Chief of Academics Boone Myrick presented data from Dec. 6 that showed 42% of students in the virtual program were failing one or more courses, including 46% of high school seniors.

Myrick gave three options to the committee: keep the program the way it is, keep it going but with adjustments to requirements for acceptance or dissolve the program entirely beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said Monday that his administration recommends dissolving the program, but no official decisions would be made until the next board meeting.

According to the district, the HCS numbers were pulled from Dec. 6 as “a check on student progress” in a combination with information from their grading software Powerschool and the program Genius, where K-12 HCS Virtual teachers log their grades.

The end of the semester was Jan. 13.

In comparison, the Cyber Academy of South Carolina shared data from the end of their 2020-2021 school year, showing a pass rate of more than 80% for elementary students, over an 87% passing rate for middle schoolers, and more than an 85% passing rate for high school students.

Herriott said she originally decided to keep her children in the virtual program because of the pandemic.