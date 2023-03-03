Conway city leaders believe the downtown district doesn’t have a parking problem – yet.
During the first day of the city’s budget retreat in Aiken on Thursday, city staff and council discussed bringing paid parking and parking meters to downtown in hopes of eventually building a parking garage.
City staff is proposing a $1 per hour parking fee for the first year, which could be re-evaluated depending on demand and use. All of the proceeds would go toward a parking district fund.
The city currently offers free two-hour parking downtown. It has been several decades since the city charged for parking.
Leaders say parking it not a problem, but could become an issue as more and more people are coming downtown to visit restaurants, shop and attend events.
“Every time someone says we have a parking problem, we can say we are working on a solution,” city administrator Adam Emrick said.
Emrick said a parking deck could cost between $12 and $15 million. The city has not identified when or where the parking deck could be built at this point.
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she likes the idea of creating a fund before it becomes a problem.
If the proposal is passed, the city may allocate $250,000 to the budget to purchase 500 meters. These cost $500 for new meters and $195 for used meters. Hospitality funds could be used to purchase meters.
The meters would be installed at all on-street parking locations where it is currently marked as two-hour parking or where parking demands are the highest.
Emrick said it is important to utilize an app to pay for parking and the meters should be equipped to take both card payments and coins.
Paid parking could run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Free parking will still exist in the city in front of retail businesses and public parking lots. Parking meters will not be located in these lots and spaces.
This item will be part of the city's budget, which will require two favorable votes from council in order to begin.
Electric vehicles
Santee Cooper is funding a charging station for electric vehicles with two charging ports, which cost $9,700.
The stations will be at the public parking lot at Main Street and Third Avenue.
