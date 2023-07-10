A new waterside attraction has opened its oars to the people of North Myrtle Beach and its visitors.
The Paddle Pub Myrtle Beach is a 26-passenger pedal-powered pontoon boat, where guests bring their own food and drinks to tour the Intracoastal Waterway from the Harbourgate Marina Club at 2111 Little River Neck Rd.
The attraction held its grand opening last month and offered complimentary snacks, refreshments and tours on the boat. The vessel is equipped with a sound system and an on board motor, in case paddling gets too tiring or guests want a break. There is also a bathroom on the boat.
Rich Curry, one of the owners, said that it has been a moderate launch for the business and booked a few bachelorette parties over the Fourth of July weekend.
“I’m talking to a lot of guys around the area and it's been a slow start,” Rich said. “We have been getting a lot of calls since we opened and we are starting to book up now.
“Right now we don’t have any set destinations on the trips, we just go out and cruise up the waterway an hour and cruise down an hour. People drink and have a good time, they’ll get up and dance or they’ll pedal for a little bit.”
Passengers can follow a predetermined tour route or make stops on the way to customize their experience. The tours typically take two hours to finish and ticket pricing comes in two distinctions: a flat rate for a private tour that is between $499 to $549 and for an individual ticket, or mixer ticket as the company calls them, it is $39 to $45.
Guests under 21 are allowed to board but are marked to show they are under 21. Guests cannot get off the boat to swim and must also sign waivers prior to boarding the vessel.
Curry said originally they had an idea to bring down a “pedal pub,” a party bike where you pedal a mobile bar top and drink, but couldn’t get approval so they took the concept and moved it to the water. He said that he hasn’t given up on the idea, and hopes to bring it to the beach one day in the future.
For more information or to book a trip, visit the website at https://paddlepub.com/myrtlebeach/ or call 843-491-9899.
