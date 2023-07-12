City officials are considering changing Loris’ animal related ordinances to help prevent animal mistreatment.
These ordinances, which have not been updated since the 1970s, according to city mayor Todd Harrelson, do not outline any care requirements.
In other words, Loris does not have any rules in place that help ensure the welfare of animals. Loris residents can leave dogs chained up in the heat without access to necessary resources or shelter and possibly not face legal penalties, for example.
The city’s public safety committee met on June 21 to discuss possible animal control ordinances and the group predicts the city will end up adopting the county’s animal control ordinances where applicable, but this decision would have to go before city council for final approval.
South Carolina has state laws on animal mistreatment, but penalizing someone under state law is time consuming and difficult with the city’s limited resources, Loris police lieutenant Larry Williams said.
Horry County’s animal control ordinances outline requirements for pet owners in unincorporated Horry County.
“Anyone owning, harboring, keeping in possession, or having custody or control of any animal shall provide such animal with sufficient food and water, proper shelter, and veterinary care when needed, providing for humane care and treatment and to prevent suffering,” reads the ordinance.
For animals that are kept outdoors, the county has stipulations for tethering animals and for how to provide proper care amid extreme temperatures.
Loris resident Lynn Greco told council during the June 5 meeting that she hopes the city would adopt similar animal control ordinances to Horry County's.
Mayor Harrelson said he is an advocate for animals.
“I’m all about animals because I own quite a few,” Harrelson said. “There’s a lot of men and women in South Carolina that think it’s perfectly fine for a dog to be outside when it’s X amount of degrees and there’s other people that don’t agree. It’s like my labrador. To me, he’s just as safe outside and just as comfortable as he is, or probably more comfortable, than he is inside because he likes to swim in ice covered ponds.”
Chief Gary Buley of the Loris Police Department said that throughout the year, the department gets the most animal related calls during summer temperatures.
“I don’t think any spot [in Loris] is experiencing the most calls. It is even across town,” he said. “Again, we do not get overwhelmed with calls but when we get them, it is hard to deal with the calls with the limited resources we have.”
The city does not have an animal control unit, so officials will sometimes reach out to Horry County police for assistance.
County spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said that the police department has a mutual aid agreement with Loris police, just like they do with other agencies throughout the area. She also said they do not track how often they help Loris with animal-related cases.
Refining animal-related ordinances is not currently on any of Loris’ city council agendas, but Harrelson said it is one of his goals to update the ordinances.
