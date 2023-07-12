City officials are considering changing Loris’ animal related ordinances to help prevent animal mistreatment.

These ordinances, which have not been updated since the 1970s, according to city mayor Todd Harrelson, do not outline any care requirements.

In other words, Loris does not have any rules in place that help ensure the welfare of animals. Loris residents can leave dogs chained up in the heat without access to necessary resources or shelter and possibly not face legal penalties, for example.

The city’s public safety committee met on June 21 to discuss possible animal control ordinances and the group predicts the city will end up adopting the county’s animal control ordinances where applicable, but this decision would have to go before city council for final approval.

South Carolina has state laws on animal mistreatment, but penalizing someone under state law is time consuming and difficult with the city’s limited resources, Loris police lieutenant Larry Williams said.

Horry County’s animal control ordinances outline requirements for pet owners in unincorporated Horry County.

“Anyone owning, harboring, keeping in possession, or having custody or control of any animal shall provide such animal with sufficient food and water, proper shelter, and veterinary care when needed, providing for humane care and treatment and to prevent suffering,” reads the ordinance.

For animals that are kept outdoors, the county has stipulations for tethering animals and for how to provide proper care amid extreme temperatures.

Loris resident Lynn Greco told council during the June 5 meeting that she hopes the city would adopt similar animal control ordinances to Horry County's.

Mayor Harrelson said he is an advocate for animals.

“I’m all about animals because I own quite a few,” Harrelson said. “There’s a lot of men and women in South Carolina that think it’s perfectly fine for a dog to be outside when it’s X amount of degrees and there’s other people that don’t agree. It’s like my labrador. To me, he’s just as safe outside and just as comfortable as he is, or probably more comfortable, than he is inside because he likes to swim in ice covered ponds.”