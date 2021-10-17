A North Carolina is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Myrtle Beach that injured one person Saturday night, Myrtle Beach Police Department said.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Ocean Reef Hotel at 7100 North Ocean Blvd. for a report of gunshots, according to statement from the department.
Jamie Lee Pickett, 39, of Wadesboro, North Carolina, was taken into custody by South Carolina Highway Patrol after being in a crash just north of the city, police said. He is currently booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges stemming from the crash, according to police. MBPD will charge Pickett with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a swelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police spokesman Tom Vest said the shooting happened inside the hotel. The investigation found the incident began as a domestic situation between Pickett and another person and the victim attempted to intervene, police said.
When officers arrived on scene, one person was found with injuries and received treatment, according to police. The victim was later taken to the hospital, according to Vest. Vest could not provide an update on the victim's condition at this time.
Police said the area is secure and officers would remain on scene while the investigation is on going.
Check back for updates.
