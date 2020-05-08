One person suffered serious injuries in a shooting Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Edisto Court.
Police have a suspect in custody, and there is no threat to the community, the HCPD said.
This is the second shooting reported by the agency on Friday. Around 2 a.m., officers responded to McNeil Chapel Road in connection with a shooting that left one person injured. That person was taken to a hospital.
Both shootings remain under investigation. Check back for updates.
