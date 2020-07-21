One person was taken to the hospital after a roof collapsed Tuesday morning in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called to a building in the 500 block of Sandridge Loop at 10:56 a.m. following a report of someone being trapped, the agency said in a tweet. Crews responded to the scene in less than 10 minutes.
HCFR spokesman Tony Casey described the structure as a residence that was being demolished.
"We were out here chilling and we saw someone go back in with a sledgehammer and all of sudden we saw the building collapse," said Tymir Veren. "People then rushed in to help get him out and I ran down the road to try and call the police and let them know where we were at."
Emergency personnel freed one person, who was transported to a hospital, officials said.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.