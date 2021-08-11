A person was airlifted to a hospital after a building collapsed in the Conway area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Fire officials responded to a building collapse call with entrapment just before 2:30 p.m. on Jordan Lake Road in the Conway area, according to HCFR.
One person was removed from underneath the building following extrication operations. According to HCFR, the person was transported by ambulance to a nearby landing zone and then flown to the hospital by a medical helicopter.
A HCFR spokesperson could not specify what type of building collapsed or if there were any other injuries.
