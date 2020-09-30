A person was shot in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Cpl. Tom Vest said officers responded to the 300 block of Broadway Street just after 11 a.m. One person suffered a gunshot wound and is receiving treatment.
Police remain on scene. Check back for updates.
