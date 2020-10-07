A person was shot in Loris Wednesday night, Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Watson Park, which is located on Cedar Lane. Buley said one person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities asked community members to avoid the area during the investigation. Police said there is no threat to the public.
No further information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.