One person was injured Tuesday night during a shooting in Green Sea, according to a police report.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said that police were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the area of Sandy Bluff Road and Highway 410 near the state line.
According to a redacted police report, dispatch told officers heading to the scene that two cars were "shooting at each other" on West Dogwood Road and Highway 9 Bypass going toward Highway 9 Business.
When officers arrived at the scene on the 200 block Sandy Bluff Road, a residence had been hit four times and one victim had been hit in the upper left thigh, the report said. That victim was transported by EMS.
