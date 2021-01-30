A 20-year-old man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Holmestown Road near S.C. 707, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Crews were called to the scene of a motorcycle and vehicle collision just before 2:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Holmestown Road, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
The victim's name has not been released.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.