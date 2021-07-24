A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 501 Friday night in the Conway area, said Lance Corporal Nicholas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident happened just before 11 pm. Friday on Highway 501 near Burning Ridge Road.
According to Pye, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on 501 when the vehicle struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway along 501. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, Pye said.
There were four other occupants in the Tahoe and all four, plus the driver, were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident and were not injured, according to Pye.
Information on the pedestrian who was killed will be released by the Horry County Coroner's Office when next of kin is notified.
