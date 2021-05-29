One person was injured and several others were detained after a shooting late Friday night in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Police responded a shots fired call in the area of 34th Avenue North and Kings Highway just after 11:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach police spokesman Tom Vest said. One person was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Shortly after the shooting, officers stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident. Several people were detailed, Vest said.
The spokesman noted that the area is safe and officers will remain at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Check back for updates.
