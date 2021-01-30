One person was injured in a shooting that happened outside of Myrtle Beach late Friday night, according to a release from the Horry County Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Friday near Belle Terre Boulevard. One person was injured and the suspect was taken into custody quickly, according to the release.
Police say there is no risk to the community.
Check back for updates.
