Police are investigating a shooting at a Motel 6 in Myrtle Beach that left one person injured, according to Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Thursday at the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East in Myrtle Beach, according to Vest.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered one victim with injuries, Vest said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Vest could not comment on the status of the victim's injuries.
Vest said one person has been detained in connection to the shooting, and added he expects charges to be filed tomorrow.
Officials said the scene is secure. Check back for updates.
