Crews were called to a fire in Longs Wednesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR responded to a home in the 3000 block of Della Road around 9:40 a.m., the agency said on Twitter.
Officials initially said no injuries were reported but later stated one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Personnel were able to get the fire under control. It remains under investigation.
UPDATE: One person is being transported to the hospital with minor injuries. https://t.co/SQqpst1jqC— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) September 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.