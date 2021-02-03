One person suffered minor injuries in a three-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market Wednesday afternoon, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.
Casey added that the injured person was treated at the scene and not transported to the hospital.
Crews were dispatched to the Little River market at 2 p.m. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Calabash Fire Department responded.
The fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not determined what caused the fire or where in the flea market it started.
Check back for updates.
