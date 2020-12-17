One person was injured in a shooting at Magoo's Sports and Spirits near Myrtle Beach late Wednesday night, police said.
According to Horry County police, the shooting took place near Waccamaw Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.
As of 1:20 a.m. Thursday, the entire parking lot at Magoo's was roped off.
Police have accounted for all individuals involved and are not looking for anyone in connection to this incident, adding that there is no risk to the community.
