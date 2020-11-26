Authorities arrested a Columbia man after they say he kidnapped two people from a Myrtle Beach hotel room Wednesday night.
Rysheen Dala Williams, 40, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Officers were called to the Palette Resort in the 700 block of South Ocean Boulevard just before midnight Wednesday, the release said. Police said Williams forced his way into a room at the resort, took two family members out at gunpoint and left with them.
Within four hours, Williams was located and taken into custody in Florence, according to the release. Both victims were found unharmed.
"MBPD gave thanks to investigators, the Florence County Sheriff's Office, City of Florence Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the FBI for their quick action and assistance," the release said.
"Violence toward a family member is inexcusable, and perpetrators will be prosecuted," MBPD Chief Amy Prock said in a prepared statement. "I am thankful for the quick action by our team and for our law enforcement partners who helped recover the victims unharmed."
Police said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
