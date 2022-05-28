One person has died after drowning on Saturday morning, North Myrtle Beach officials said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Kyle Brown. He was from Ashburn, Virginia, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Brown died from asphyxia due to drowning.
City spokesperson Donald Graham said crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Police Department and NMB Beach Patrol responded to a possible drowning at the 6th Avenue North beach access just before 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
One person was found unresponsive and taken to North Strand ER, where they were pronounced dead, Graham said.
MyHorryNews has reached out to the Horry County Coroner's Office for more information.
