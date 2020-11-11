One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night on U.S. 378, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the wreck happened around 11:34 p.m. near Oakham Drive in the Conway area.
A 2017 Jeep Compass was heading east on U.S. 378 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died due to the crash.
