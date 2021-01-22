Myrtle Beach police on Friday charged a man in connection to a shooting that left one person injured at a motel in Myrtle Beach Thursday.
Marcus Harrison, 26, of Conway, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of cocaine, third offense.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday at the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered one victim with injuries, Vest said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A police report showed that .860 grams of cocaine were found at the scene.
Harrison's bond hearing is set for Monday, Jan. 25, according to online records.
