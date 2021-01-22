Marcus Harrison

Marcus Eugene D Andre Harrison, 26, of Conway, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of cocaine, 3rd offense; sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by; unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel on Thursday, Jan. 21, according to police. Photo Courtesy Myrtle Beach Jail.

Myrtle Beach police on Friday charged a man in connection to a shooting that left one person injured at a motel in Myrtle Beach Thursday.

Marcus Harrison, 26, of Conway, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of cocaine, third offense. 

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday at the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered one victim with injuries, Vest said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A police report showed that .860 grams of cocaine were found at the scene. 

Harrison's bond hearing is set for Monday, Jan. 25, according to online records.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.