Police on Thursday arrested a Georgia man following a shooting late Wednesday night at Magoo's Sports and Spirits near Myrtle Beach that left one person injured.
Robert Glenn Moore, 29, of Fayetteville, Georgia, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection to Wednesday's incident. Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore could not confirm whether Moore will be charged with the shooting itself.
Horry County police responded to the shooting just before midnight, according to incident reports. When officers arrived, they were told the suspect had already left the scene. Police said the victim was still in the bar. Emergency personnel took that person to a hospital.
Reports said a verbal argument had taken place outside the bar before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.
While officers were still at Magoo's, they were told the suspect had returned to the scene near Phantom Fireworks on Waccamaw Boulevard, reports said.
Police said the suspect complied and was detained, along with a female who was in the back seat. As police searched the vehicle, they came across a handgun tucked between the driver seat and the center console as well as a magazine in the console.
Authorities continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.