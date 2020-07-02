One of Conway’s oldest citizens, at 103, died Wednesday at her home.
A graveside service for Mary Catherine “Kit” Poole Causey will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kyle Randle.
Causey was a much-loved first-grade teacher at Conway Elementary School for 16 years and at other elementary schools for a total of 33 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway for more than 75 years.
Born Feb. 2, 1917, in Chesterfield, she was a daughter of the late Frank B. and Carrie Blalock Poole.
The centenarian was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Iris Garden Club in Conway and Horry County Quilting Clubs.
When Causey hit 100-years-old, she was feted in three occasions including one at the Conway Senior Center and one at her church. Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy signed a proclamation proclaiming the month of February 2017 as Catherine Poole Causey month.
The Mayor said Causey was known for her enviable athleticism, pointing out that she had walked and run marathons, been a decorated medalist in Senior Olympics in discus and horseshoe throwing, and even then was occasionally seen walking to Nye’s Pharmacy or Wendy’s, her favorite restaurant. Into her 90s, she insisted on mowing her own lawn.
Mrs. Causey valued God’s gift of family, particularly grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loves dearly, according to the proclamation.
The Mayor said Causeyappreciated nature, having spent countless hours enjoying the sun, sand and sea near her Murrells Inlet beach home.
People likened her to a “Timex” watch because she could take a licking, but keep on ticking; and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Causey, described her as a formidable woman with matchless coping skills.
Causey outlived her husband, John Pinkney Causey Jr.; son, John P. Causey III; and eight siblings including a twin sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Saundra McLeod (Mac) of Sumter; daughter-in-law, Catherine M. Causey of Louisville, Ky; grandchildren, Trey McLeod (Kara) of Clover, John P. Causey IV of Louisville, Ky, Christina Causey (Chris Knockwafel) of Louisville, Ky: great-grandchildren, Alex and Lily McLeod, Lincoln and Waylon Knockwafel; and many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
Memorials may be made in Catherine’s name to First United Methodist Church of Conway, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
