One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on S.C. 9, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. near Camp Swamp Road.
A 2011 Kia Sorento attempting to turn left from Camp Swamp Road on to S.C. 9 was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on S.C. 9.
A passenger in the Kia who was not wearing a seat belt died on scene from injuries sustained in the wreck.
The driver of the Kia suffered injuries and was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center. The driver of the Chevrolet was also injured and was taken to McLeod Loris Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Check back for updates.
Please avoid the west-bound lanes of Highway 9 near Camp Swamp Rd. in Longs.#HCFR, Loris FD and @SCDPS_PIO are on the scene of a 2-vehicle accident.Two patients are being transported with serious injuries—1 via medical helicopter.The call was dispatched at 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/xN5B4HYt62— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 30, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.