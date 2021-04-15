A Conway woman died Wednesday in a vehicle crash on U.S. 501 near Four Mile Road, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Judith Benton, 59, of Conway, died from her injuries sustained in the crash, Bellamy said in a release.
The collision occurred on Wednesday morning in the northbound lane of Highway 501 toward Aynor. Traffic was shut down for nearly four hours. Benton was transported to Conway Hospital where she later died.
Conway Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
