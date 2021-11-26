One person died following a two-vehicle collision Friday near Loris, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Red Bluff Road near S.C. 905 in the Loris area, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with Highway Patrol.

Lee said a Chevy truck was traveling on Red Bluff Road when it crossed the center line and struck a Toyota SUV. The driver of the Chevy truck died, according to Lee.

The driver of the Chevy truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, Lee said.

The name of the victim will be released by the Horry County Coroner's Office once next of kin has been notified.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 3:06 p.m., according to a news release. When crews arrived, extrication operations had to be performed due to entrapment. Following those operations, three people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Officials with HCFR asked motorists to avoid the area of Red Bluff Road at Old Forest Drive in Loris to prevent delays.

The collision is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.