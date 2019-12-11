One person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in the Conway area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m.
A Ford Edge was heading east on S.C. 22 near S.C. 319 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge pillar.
The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was killed in the crash.
Check back for updates.
