A Loris resident died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Waccamaw Boulevard, authorities said.
The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Justice Jordan, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
The wreck happened around 2 a.m., Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol said. A 2008 Honda was heading north on Waccamaw Boulevard when it ran off the road and struck a ditch culvert. Waccamaw Boulevard is located in the Forestbrook area of Horry County near U.S. 501.
Jordan, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the vehicle’s only occupant. He was killed as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
