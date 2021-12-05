One person died in a shooting overnight near Waccamaw Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Police spokesperson Kelly Moore.
Moore said there is no risk to the community.
The name of the victim will be released by the Horry County Coroner's Office when next of kin has been identified.
The shooting remains under investigation.
