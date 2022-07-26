One person died following a single-vehicle wreck in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on S.C. 707 near Bay Road, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the SCHP.
Tidwell said the driver of a 2011 GMC Savana was traveling north on S.C. 707 when they crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene shortly after, said spokesman Tony Casey. A Facebook post from the department noted extrication operations were needed.
Tidwell said the victim, who was the only one involved in the wreck, was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where they later died from their injuries.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after next of kin has been notified.
