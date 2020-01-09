One person died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the wreck happened at about 5:25 p.m.
A Hyundai traveling east on Highway 66 crossed over the center line and struck a westbound Nissan Quest head on, Collins said.
A passenger in the Hyundai was killed in the crash. Their name has not been released yet.
Collins said multiple people were taken to local hospitals.
The crash remains under investigation.
Check back for updates.
