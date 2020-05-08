One person died in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night in the Loris area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. near Liberty Church Road. A 2006 Pontiac G6 heading north on S.C. 9 ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt and was the vehicle's only occupant, died on scene. The name of the driver has not been released yet.
Check back for updates.
