One person died in a single-vehicle crash in the Longs area Wednesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Secondary 808 near Collins Circle in the Longs-area, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP.
Lee said a the driver of a 2005 Mercedes was traveling east on Secondary 808 when they crossed the center line, running off the road before striking a ditch then a utility pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.