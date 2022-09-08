Pint Circle Crash in Longs Sept. 7 2022

Horry County Fire Rescue crews respond to a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Photo courtesy to Horry County Fire Rescue.

 By Ian Livingston Brooking ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in the Longs area Wednesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Secondary 808 near Collins Circle in the Longs-area, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP.

Lee said a the driver of a 2005 Mercedes was traveling east on Secondary 808 when they crossed the center line, running off the road before striking a ditch then a utility pole. 

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the 2000 block of Pint Circle near Longs just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for a crash involving a single overturned vehicle, the agency reported.
 
The Horry County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name once next-of-kin has been notified. 
 
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Reach Ian Livingston Brooking at 843-248-6882 for any story ideas or news happening in your area.

