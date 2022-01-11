One person is dead following a Conway area shooting Monday night, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Officers responded to Wesley Drive in the Conway area for a shots fired call just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to a police report. The report states once officers arrived on scene, the victim and a witness were located in the front yard.
Horry County EMS confirmed the victim was deceased at the scene, the report said.
Moskov said no suspect information was readily available.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the coroner's office as of Tuesday morning.
The shooting remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.