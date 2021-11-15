A 13 month-old was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Conway area Sunday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release.

Zalisa Daniels of Longs died of injuries sustained in the collision Sunday afternoon, McSpadden said.

The collision occurred just before 1 p.m. on Highway 90 near Lee Street in the Conway area, said S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Master Trooper Brian Lee.

A 2015 Hyundai SUV was traveling west on S.C. 90 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Nissan SUV, said Lee. Daniels was in the Hyundai, he said.

Passengers in the 2015 Hyundai and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital, Lee said, adding that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

A total of seven people were injured in the collision, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The collision forced a temporary closure of Highway 90 never the accident.