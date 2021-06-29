One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 66 in the Loris area Tuesday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Brian Lee.
The driver of a Chevy Tahoe traveling west on Highway 66 was attempting to turn left onto Hewitt Road but failed to yield the right of way just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Lee said. The Tahoe collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling east on Highway 66. The driver of the Jeep died, Lee said.
Two occupants were in the Tahoe, according to Lee, and they both were taken to the hospital.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the incident. The collision closed Highway 66, according to a Facebook post from HCFR.
