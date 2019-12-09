A 32-year-old man died and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Loris, authorities said.
Myron Spain died from injuries he sustained in the incident, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
Loris Police Department Chief Gary Buley said the shooting happened on the 4300 block of Harrelson Avenue. Spain died on scene, he said.
The five others who were injured were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive the shooting. All but two of them had been released from the hospital at the time of this report.
Loris police and the state Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the case. SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed the state agency is investigating, but could not provide any further details.
Check back for updates.
