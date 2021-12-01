One person was killed three others were injured during a shooting in the Loris area early Saturday, according to an Horry County police report.

Police responded to the scene on Redenbo Drive around 2:50 a.m. after receiving information about people shooting around a “makeshift club,” according to the report. As the officers headed there, they learned four victims had suffered gunshot wounds and one had died.

At the club site, several people were leaving in cars when police arrived. They said no one had been injured there and they didn’t see what happened. Police marked the area as a crime scene, and later one of the victims told an officer that he was in the club when someone started shooting. The victims were not able to provide suspect information.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.