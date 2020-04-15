The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting near Conway that left one person injured, according to the agency's Twitter account.
The incident happened Tuesday night on Beverly Richard Street, a tweet said. Multiple vehicles and properties were damaged in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Check back for updates.
