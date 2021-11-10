He says when he returned Sunday he found that a 55-inch Sylvania television was issuing from the living room and a Roku television was missing from an upstairs bedroom.

A Conway officer planned to check with the neighborhood manager to see if there might be some video of the incident.

He doesn’t want to leave

The folks at a Conway business on Church Street told Conway police that a 40-year-old man had been there all week and they wanted him to leave.

Police say the man did not have any state–issued identification. They sent the name and address he gave them to dispatch, but it did not match anything in their records.

Police then told the man that he would have to leave, but the man said he was at his house and he wasn’t leaving. He was detained and identified through his fingerprints. He was taken to jail where he was charged with trespassing and giving false information to police.

Wallet taken

Two women, who don’t speak English, told Horry County police through a friend, who was there to speak for them, that someone had gotten into their home at about 5:30 a.m. one morning this past week by removing an air-conditioning unit from the window.

That person, they believe, came in and opened the door for a second person. One woman said her Mexican identification card and two of her wallets were taken holding about $500 cash. One wallet was on the couch in the living area and the other was in a kitchen drawer below the microwave.

The second woman said her wallet was taken from a table in the kitchen.

Because it was dark in the house, the two women could not give police a description of the suspects. They think they left in a small dark, older car. The police report says there were tracks in the dew on the grass indicating a vehicle had recently left.

The ladies told police the car took a right onto Rose Moss.

Police closed the case until they can get more information.