A 17-year-old Green Sea resident has been charged with multiple counts connected to a Halloween attack, according to Horry County jail records.
Ja’Real Tavon Warren is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal sexual conduct of the first degree, kidnapping, carjacking, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapons by a certain person.
With the joint efforts of Conway Police Department, Coastal Carolina University Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the suspect was located and transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Warren is currently being held on a $2,000 bond. Bond was not set on any charges except grand larceny of a financial transaction card, transaction card theft and transaction card fraud, according to jail records.
Conway police still need the community’s help locating an additional person of interest in this case.
The person of interest is Mije Basnight.
Basnight is described as an African American male 5-feet 8-inches, 135 pounds.
Anyone with information about Basnight’s location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1799. #SeeSomethingSaySomething
Crack cocaine charge draws 12 years
An Atlantic Beach man pleaded guilty to a crack cocaine charge and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Horry County court this past week, according to information provided by the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Anthony Roosevelt White, 46, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), before Circuit Court Judge D. Craig Brown, according to Adam Harrelson, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
White, who was given credit for the 107 days he had already served, also pleaded guilty to some charges he faced in Marion County.
The charge of PWID cocaine base carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
Burglary, but nothing taken
A Conway woman told police that she left her apartment at 2 a.m. and returned at 10 a.m. when she saw that her back door had been forced open, according to a Conway police report.
The report says things had been thrown all over a common area downstairs, but the girl said nothing of hers was missing.
The girl says she tried to call her roommate because her dog had been let out of its cage, but she couldn’t get an answer.
Sexual assault
Horry County police turned a report of a sexual assault on Technology Boulevard over to Conway police, according to a Conway police report.
The report has little information, but says the victim had been to a party in the area where she was sexually assaulted.
The case is under investigation.
Motor vehicle incidents
■ An Horry County police report says a 2020 Ford Super duty F-250 SRW Lariat with a Hardee tag was taken at about 11 p.m. on a recent night from Hardee Auto Sales, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says the key to the vehicle was lost two weeks earlier, and staff discovered that vehicle was missing when someone came to look at it.
The report says the vehicle was valued at $69,900.
n Horry County police went to Presbyterian Drive at about 6 a.m. on a recent morning where they found a stolen automobile, according to an Horry County police report.
Police learned that sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. someone went inside the residence and grabbed a set of keys that had been on the stairs.
The unknown person then went through three vehicles in the driveway.
A purse was missing from a truck along with a book bag that had identifying materials in it.
The second vehicle was the one that the keys go with. The unknown person then drove the vehicle away. At 7 a.m., an officer saw the vehicle matching the missing one on D Street, according to the police report.
The person who owns the home said when he went out to leave for work, he discovered a vehicle parked near his house and didn’t know who owned it or how it got there. A drawer in the van’s center console held various items that included loose change, flashlights and miscellaneous jewelry.
He also saw a cell phone in a glitter case on the driver’s seat with the identifications of the people who were missing their things.
Police checked the vehicle and found it clear because the owners did not know at that time that it was missing.
A Conway police officer was called to contact one of the victim’s, but he couldn’t get either of them.
One of the victims told police that they discovered the vehicle gone and tried to report it at about 7:30 a.m. An Horry County police officer went to the vehicle and called the victim to come there and get it.
While recovering the vehicle the victim told police there was some property inside the vehicle that didn’t belong to the owners of the vehicle.
They included a flashlight, miscellaneous jewelry and a cell phone in a glitter case with the information of the two people whose things were missing.
The items were taken by police along with an almost full case of Coke.
Police reported seeing major damage to the vehicle. The center console was ripped out and gone, both sliding rear doors were bent and could not shut properly. Police reported seeing mud and leaves covering the interior and exterior of the vehicle.
When one of the victims came to recover the car, it was discovered that both frame rails were bent.
The report says it appears the vehicle was driven off the road, which caused the damage. The damage was estimated at about $6,000.
The keys were not found so the vehicle could not be started or driven.
Later a woman called police to report that she had lost her phone. The officer met with her and asked her about finding her phone in a stolen auto and asked if she knew why it was there.
She said she was told that her friend’s vehicle had been broken into and his gun and her phone were taken. They were given their property back. The purse and book bag were found inside a vehicle on Presbyterian Drive, but her Social Security number was still missing.
She was advised to contact the Social Security Administration.
■ Horry County police went to S.C. 544 to check on a possible breaking and entering into an automobile, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim there told police that someone stole two wallets from her vehicle over the previous night.
She told police she always locks her car, but believes she forgot to lock it that night.
The owner said one of the stolen wallets didn’t have anything inside. The other missing wallet, a black Michael Kors, held her driver’s license, Social Security card and debit cards.
She was advised to cancel all of her debit cards. The officer says he also advised her to always lock her vehicle and not to leave any valuable items in the vehicle when she was not inside.
■ A resident of Blanche Lane told police that when she went out to go to work on a recent afternoon, she saw that her car had been entered and gone through, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says there was no forced entry, but the owner said she locked her car’s doors. A jar holding about $20 in change was missing. She said she had not seen anyone around her vehicle.
■ A Pawleys Island man told Horry County police that at about 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on a recent morning, he returned home with a second victim, according to an Horry County police report.
The man said when he got there he saw that his vehicle had been rummaged through, the glove box was open and his firearm and its holster were missing.
He continued to search and found the second victim’s phone was also missing. The Horry County police report says she put her phone in stolen mode and reported both items missing.
The man did not have the serial number for his phone. The report says the cellphone had been found earlier that morning in another incident.
■ A Conway man told Horry County police that someone cut a two-foot section from underneath his truck and took the catalytic converter. He said he had parked his truck near the fence line and when he found that the converter was missing, he also saw that someone had cut the fence, but he wasn’t sure if the cut in the fence was related to his missing catalytic converter.
■ Someone went into TJ’s Tire Service at 4200 U.S. 701 South, Conway sometime between midnight and about 7 a.m. the next morning and took a 26-foot U-Haul, according to an Horry County police report.
The intruder then pushed an air-conditioning unit through the window it was in, climbed in through the open window and took a set of keys.
Police believe the suspect cut the barbwire off of the fence around the property, and appeared to have walked down the fence line to a ring camera that was secured to a tree near the main office building.
Then he took the camera off of its mount and set it facedown on truck tires that were near the tree.
Next he walked to the front of the building and cut another line to a security camera.
Police later checked a ring camera, but didn’t see a suspect.
The loss was estimated at $40,000.
The U-Haul was entered into NCIC.
■ A resident of Kitty Lane told Horry County police that his truck was parked in his driveway at about 10:30 p.m. The next morning at about 8 a.m., he noticed that the driver’s side window was broken and there was glass scattered inside and out of the vehicle. He told police he was missing $140 in a mix of bills that had been in the center console.
■ A resident of Regency Drive told Horry County police that his 2002 Ford F-250 truck was stolen early Tuesday morning, according to an Horry County police report.
He said he reviewed his ring doorbell camera and saw that the camera was activated at about 2:39 a.m., but no one was seen on the video. The video did show taillights on the truck leaving the driveway.
The owner told police he might have accidentally left his keys on the floorboard. The truck was recovered at about 7 a.m. on Farrar Drive in the Conway section. It was processed for evidence.
■ Also on Regency Drive at about the same time, someone took a vehicle with the keys also accidentally left inside. The owner says there was a suitcase inside holding a black American Tourister suitcase that was found lying in the road. The camera equipment was returned to the owner.
Police checked with a neighbor to see if there was any video of the theft, but said they didn’t see anyone in the video.
■ A resident of S.C. 905 told Horry County police that someone took the license plate from his vehicle.
Armed robbery
Horry County police were called to Wetlands Industrial Drive in reference to an armed robbery, according to an Horry County police report
The victim said he was leaving the business headed toward U.S. 701 North when an old man came out of the bushes and stepped in front of the van holding what appeared to be a weapon.
The suspect ordered the victim out of the van and told him to leave his phone.
The victim said the van made a left turn onto U.S. 701 north. The rest of the report is redacted except to say that the case was turned over to the county’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Shed entered
An Aynor man told Horry County police that someone cut the lock on the shed at his farm sometime over a recent two-day period, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says two Weed Eaters and an air compressor were stolen.
There are no suspects and the victim did not have serial numbers for the missing items. He planned to try to get them.
Another shed entered
A burglary to an outdoor shed was reported to Horry County police on Waccamaw Drive in the Conway section sometime over a three-day period, according to an Horry County police report.
The owner told police that she had not been to the site for a while. She said she went there that day and found that the shed had been broken into.
She saw an open door on the shed. It was bent and leaning against the adjoining door.
The padlock was still intact. Multiple types of garden tools were lying on the ground along with a push lawn mower.
The only thing she was sure was missing was a Coleman Scanoe, a cross between a skiff and a canoe.
She told police that a neighbor saw a suspect outside of the residence breaking into the shed.
She said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on a recent day and she saw the suspect outside.
She said the suspect asked her for a screwdriver and told her that he was family and was paid $20 to get the lawn mowers and tools out of the shed.
The neighbor said she saw the suspect take the tools out of the shed and put them on the ground, but did not see him take anything.
The case was administratively closed pending identification of the suspect.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ Horry County police were called to check on a report of an intoxicated person who had tried to get into a stranger’s vehicle at the Scotchman store at 2354 E. Highway 501.
The police report says the grossly intoxicated suspect was found on the side of the building leaning against the wall. An officer asked if he was waiting for someone or if he could call someone to pick him up, according to the police report.
The North Carolina man was slurring his speech, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.
He was not able to provide identification, and because the officer believed he was grossly intoxicated he took the man into custody and took him to jail.
Dispatch was able to find the man’s identification so the officer could write him a ticket for disorderly conduct.
■ An Horry County policeman says he found a man trying to enter a house on Tiger Loop Road at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
The report says the officer found the man lying on the porch with an empty beer bottle beside him. The suspect was not able to stand up straight; he kept stumbling and was unsure of his location.
He also could not provide a current identification, but the officer was able to get his name and date of birth from a Mexican ID.
Due to his being substantially impaired, the officer charged him with public intoxication.
■ A Conway woman was charged with driving under the influence after she reportedly hit a DOT sign and drove onto the grass, almost hitting a guardrail Friday at about 11:35 a.m., according to a Conway police report.
The officer says the woman then stopped on top of the bridge.
The officer found the woman disoriented and incoherent. She was not able to unbuckle her seat belt or find her driver’s license without help.
The officer believed at that point that the woman was under the influence. According to the report, she told the officer that she had taken three OxyContin earlier in the day.
Emergency medical workers and fire rescue workers were called to evaluate the woman.
The report says the woman performed poorly on the field sobriety tests that she tried, but didn’t try them all.
She was taken in for a breath test, that she was unable to complete so she was taken to the hospital to give a urine sample.
She was charged with driving under the influence and was taken to jail. A collision report was completed.
■ A man was reportedly involved in a hit and run at Detrick car Wash before he ran into a ditch injuring himself, according to a Conway police report.
Police say when they arrived, they found the man trying to back out of the ditch. Two officers opened the man’s car doors, arrested him and helped him sit on the ground, according to the report.
The officer says the man smelled of alcohol and was not able to stand on his own. The report says the man told police he had been drinking earlier in the day. When they asked how much, he answered, “a lot.”
Emergency medical workers were summoned, but the man refused to let them treat him, the report says.
Due to his condition, he was not able to try field sobriety tests and an injury to his mouth keep him from being able to give a breath sample.
He was taken to Conway Medical Center where he was evaluated and treated for injuries before being taken to jail where he was charged with driving under the influence.
■ A Conway woman was charged with disorderly conduct, open container and public intoxication after Conway police were called to the Food Lion on Main Street, according to a Conway police report.
The responding officer said the woman smelled of alcohol at about 6 p.m. Sunday.
He also said she was slurring her speech and couldn’t keep her balance.
At one point, the report says she turned her back and tried to drink out of her half-empty wine bottle.
The woman asked for emergency medical workers to see about her broken leg, but when she began pacing around, police began to believe that her leg was not broken.
When the medical workers arrived, she became loud and began to yell even though police asked her to lower her voice.
She was taken to jail.
■ An Aynor man was taken to jail after police interviewed him at the M.L. Brown building on Main Street in Conway, according to an Horry County police report.
The man was trying to report an issue, but was not able to due to his intoxication. He could not stand without losing his balance, had incoherent speech and an odor of alcohol. He was charged with public disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Burglary on Quail Run
An Horry County police officer went to Quail Run Road where they learned that someone had gone into a residence over a recent night through a glass back door. He said the intruder went into his room through the unlocked sliding glass door and took his backpack from his bed and his apple mouse from his desk.
Inside the backpack were an Apple iPad Pro, a Texas Instruments April iPad Pro and Texas Instruments Ti-84 calculator. The loss was estimated at about $1,500.
The report says there was no evidence to process at the scene.
Guns and jeans taken
A burglary of a camper on S. River Front was reported to Horry County police recently, according to the Horry County police report.
A young man told police he had stayed in the camper the night before and went to work that morning at about 8:40 a.m., according to the Horry County police report.
When he returned at 4 p.m., he saw that someone had gone into his camper and taken three shotguns that belonged to his father, and clothing that belonged to him.
Cabinets were left open, but the victim had closed them before police arrived. The loss was estimated at about $3,300. The missing clothing was described as “expensive jeans.”
The victim did not have serial numbers for the guns, but he said his dad did and he’d get them from him when he got home.
Another burglary
An Horry County police report says police went to Old Altman Road to check on a report of a burglary.
The victim told police he went into the residence and noticed the front door was missing. He said the refrigerator was missing and the water had been shut off.
The victim then noticed that the back door was unlocked and the window was broken.
He told police the residence was in the process of being sold and that many people had been there to see it, and he couldn’t name a potential suspect.
Sexually explicit videos
According to Horry County police reports, someone downloaded sexually explicit videos of juveniles twice; once on Sept. 21 and again on Oct. 9.
According to the reports, an investigation is continuing.
Televisions missing
A resident of Altman Circle told Conway police that he left his backdoor open when he went out of town Friday at about noon, according to a Conway police report.
He says when he returned Sunday he found that a 55-inch Sylvania television was issuing from the living room and a Roku television was missing from an upstairs bedroom.
A Conway officer planned to check with the neighborhood manager to see if there might be some video of the incident.
He doesn’t want to leave
The folks at a Conway business on Church Street told Conway police that a 40-year-old man had been there all week and they wanted him to leave.
Police say the man did not have any state–issued identification. They sent the name and address he gave them to dispatch, but it did not match anything in their records.
Police then told the man that he would have to leave, but the man said he was at his house and he wasn’t leaving. He was detained and identified through his fingerprints. He was taken to jail where he was charged with trespassing and giving false information to police.
Wallet taken
Two women, who don’t speak English, told Horry County police through a friend, who was there to speak for them, that someone had gotten into their home at about 5:30 a.m. one morning this past week by removing an air-conditioning unit from the window.
That person, they believe, came in and opened the door for a second person. One woman said her Mexican identification card and two of her wallets were taken holding about $500 cash. One wallet was on the couch in the living area and the other was in a kitchen drawer below the microwave.
The second woman said her wallet was taken from a table in the kitchen.
Because it was dark in the house, the two women could not give police a description of the suspects. They think they left in a small dark, older car. The police report says there were tracks in the dew on the grass indicating a vehicle had recently left.
The ladies told police the car took a right onto Rose Moss.
Police closed the case until they can get more information.
