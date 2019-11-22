The Myrtle Beach Police Department has a 28-year-old man in custody in connection with an armed robbery that happened Wednesday.
Authorities arrested Kevin Donte Brown of Surfside Beach, the agency said on its Facebook page.
He faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to online police records.
Officers responded to 1708 South Ocean Blvd. after an armed robbery was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. That’s the address of the Manta Ray beach shop.
Brown fled before police arrived, but he was later identified as the subject involved, the MBPD said.
Myrtle Beach police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force located the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.
