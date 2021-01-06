The Myrtle Beach Police Department took a 24-year-old man into custody in connection to an investigation into several instances of vandalism to buildings in the Oak Street area, authorities said.
William Hicks of Myrtle Beach is charged with damage to property, according to a news release from the department. He is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
Police began investigating after discovering several vehicles and buildings had been damaged on New Year’s Day.
There were several vehicles damaged at Myrtle Beach’s city services building, a window was spray painted and a mobile stage trailer at the rear west side of the building was also vandalized, the release said.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce building on Oak Street as well as the SAU insurance building next to it were damaged with spray paint.
At Mt. Olive Church, located on Carver St., a school bus had been painted.
Police said the breezeway hall and signs at Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, located at the intersection of Oak Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue, were similarly damaged.
Police used the city’s network of cameras to find where the paint had been purchased from. That, along with tips from community members, is how authorities identified Hicks as the person responsible for the damage, according to police.
